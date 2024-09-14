Xiaomi unveils Redmi 14R smartphone, Gets a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 120Hz display

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 14R Android smartphone for the Chinese market. The company had introduced the Redmi 14C device last month and now the R model has joined it. The main features of the device include Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC along with 120Hz display with 600 nits of peak brightness.

When it comes to specifications of the Xiaomi Redmi 14R Android smartphone, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC at the core. The RAM on board the device is 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and the storage is 256GB UFS 2.2. The storage is expandable up to 1TB through microSD card. The device runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

In terms of camera capability, the smartphone offers a 13MP primary camera at the back along with a 5MP front camera for selfie and video calls. The rear cameras are mounted on a round camera module. We get a circular LED flash too. The battery offered on the device is a 5160 mAh battery which gets 18W charging support. The device does get microSD card slot and a side mounted fingerprint scanner along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Xiaomi Redmi 14R is offered in four colour variants black, blue, violet and green. In terms of storage and ram options there are four choices. The base 4GB + 128GB costs CNY1099 while the 6GB+128GB costs CNY 1499. The 8GB + 128GB costs CNY 1699 and the top 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 1899.

The device is sold in China through the company’s official website. It remains unknown whether it will be available for sale in India or not.