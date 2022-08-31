Xiaomi to launch Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India this September, Check details about the event

Xiaomi is ready to launch its latest 5G smartphone in the Indian market this September. The company has taken to Twitter in order to reveal the information. Redmi has not revealed many details about the upcoming smartphone and has rather highlighted only some key details about it. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G is expected to be launched on 6th September, 2022.

“We are ready to welcome the revolutionary era of 5G with our All-rounder #Redmi11Prime5G. Join Join us for a special #DiwaliWithMi launch on , ,” said the tweet.

Some of the key specifications teased by Redmi is mentioned below.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G sports a great design at the back as well as the front. The back design seems to be high-grade plastic and offers two cameras. The Rear Camera of the smartphone is a 50MP dual camera and we expect great pictures and videos from it. The front camera is present on the notch.

In terms of performance, users will get a MediaTek Dimensity700 SoC that will be capable to tackle day to day activities of the user. We are not sure whether the device will support a 3.5mm headphone jack or not. In terms of USB connectivity, the smartphone will feature a USB Type C charging port.

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be offered with dual SIMs with 5G connectivity. A massive 5000mAh battery is expected to power the device. The battery backup offered by the device should last more than 24 hours on regular use.