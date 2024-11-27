Xiaomi to launch its own smartphone chipset soon

Xiaomi is reportedly working on its own brand chipset for smartphones. The Chinese tech company allegedly considered this move as the country urged local companies to reduce their reliance on foreign tech as much as possible. With its own chipset, the country will stop depending on chipset producers like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

According to reports, the mass production of Xioami’s chip will begin as early as next year. The company plans to launch the first phones powered by it in 2025.

However, it also remains to be seen whether the chip will work as fine as the sexting ones from Qualcomm and MediaTek. It is also remained unknown whether the chip will be used on other products.

This is all we got from the leak report. If this report comes out to be true, then the company might release information about it soon or more rumours like to surface in the near future.

The report also revealed that Xiaomi is planning to invest around CNY 30 billion ($4.1 billion) in R&D in 2025, which is CNY 6 billion more than this years CNY 24 billion ($3.3 billion). The budget increase might be due to the new chip.