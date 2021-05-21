Xiaomi To Introduce Redmi Note 8 (2021) Very Soon, Makes Official Announcement On Twitter

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has announced to launch 2021 model of Redmi Note 8 smartphone soon.

After the successful sales of Redmi Note 8 (2019 model), Xiaomi has taken the decision to launch the 2021 model of the device. The company announced about the development through its official twitter handle.

The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is expected to bring minor upgrades as compared to its predecessor.

According to the leaked specifications about the device, it is expected to feature a full HD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Note 8 (2021) is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 Processor with a 4000mAh battery on board.

The device is expected to be powered by a 4GB RAM along with storage option of 64GB/ 128GB. It will run a MIUI 12.5 interface.

In term of optics, the device is expected to have a 48MP quad camera setup.

The device is expected to be available in the European and Russian markets. However, its availability in the Indian market remains skeptical.

The Redmi Note 8 (2019) was a huge success and sold 2,50,00,000 units globally. It featured a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a water drop camera in the front. The selfie camera is a 13 MP shooter.

On the rear, the smartphone has quad camera set-up with a 48MP primary camera. The other cameras include 8 MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with RAM up to 6GB. The device gets an internal storage up to 128GB.

The device houses a 4000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

Other connectivity features of the device include USB C port, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0. The device gets Gorilla Glass 5 Screen Protection.