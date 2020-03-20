xiaomi chipset
Image Credit: android authority

Xiaomi stops work on its own chipsets: Report

By IANS
0 43

Beijing: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has pulled the plug on its custom in-house chip project, which was developed by the Pinecone division.

Xiaomi’s first proprietary processor — the Surge S1 — made headlines back in 2017 as it pushed the Chinese handset maker into the elite group of tech companies like Samsung and Huawei that could develop their own processors.

However, after the Surge S1, we didn’t hear much about its chip development progress. The latest information from China suggests that Xiaomi has likely abandoned its chipset project, Gizmo China reported on Thursday.

Related News

Huge Surge in Fake Corona News on Social Media Platforms of…

Huge surge in fake corona news on Facebook, WhatsApp bleeds…

Galaxy Z Flip now available in mirror gold colour in India

Facebook to put corona info on top of users’ News Feed

There were reports that Xiaomi would show off the Surge S2 at MWC 2018 but it never happened.

According to industry insiders, Xiaomi is focusing its attention on other projects which are not as complicated or expensive as developing an application processor. Instead of making smartphone processors, the company is looking to develop low power Bluetooth, RF chips, and other peripheral components, the Gizmo China report added.

Xiaomi’s own Surge S1 was essentially a basic 28nm chip that featured stock ARM hardware — eight Cortex-A53 cores and a quad-core Mali-T860 GPU

You might also like
Technology

Huge Surge in Fake Corona News on Social Media Platforms of Facebook and WhatsApp

Nation

Huge surge in fake corona news on Facebook, WhatsApp bleeds India

Technology

Galaxy Z Flip now available in mirror gold colour in India

Technology

Facebook to put corona info on top of users’ News Feed

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.