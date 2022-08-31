Xiaomi Smart TV X series: Offers 4K resolution and a bezel-less design at a reasonable price

Electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new series of Smart TV in the Indian market in the form of Smart TV X series. The Smart TV X series is available in various sizes which include 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch respecitively. The Smart TVs get the latest version of PatchWall based on Android 10. Users also get the support for Dolby Audio, 30W speakers and much more.

Features

The Smart TV X series offer a bezel-less design that gives it a refreshed look. The TV series offers PatchWall based on Android 10. Through PatchWall users can directly get certain content without installing and logging into each and every app. The X series of Smart TV gets its power from quad-core A55 chipset. It is paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart TV X series get Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, an Ethernet port, dual band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The audio experience is enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X Technology. The powerful 30-Watt speakers on the TV are the cherry on the cake.

All three TVs are offered with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160p) and support Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

The Xiaomi remote that is bundled with Smart TV Series offers easy access to a wide range of functions as well as control. The controls on the remote include quick mute, quick wake and quick settings.

Price and Availability

When it comes to price the 43-inch Smart TV X cost Rs 28,999 and the 50-inch version cost Rs 34,999. The top of the line 55-inch version cost Rs 39,999. On the other hand, the availability of the Smart TV X Series is on Mi.com, Mi Homes and Flipkart. The Smart TVs are also available offline.

The sale of the Xiaomi Smart TV X series starts on 14 September.