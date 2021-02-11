Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, And Apple Giving Huge Discount, You Can Save Upto Rs 18,000, Check Details

Giant tech companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO, and Apple are offering huge discounts and offers on their products. Companies are offering this offer in view of Valentine’s Day. You can save up to about 18,000 rupees during a similar discount because the Apple 12 Mini is getting a huge discount. This sale is not just limited to smartphones, but discounts are also available on smartwatches and other products.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Price in India:

Xiaomi Valentine is selling a smartwatch for a limited time in the day offer, named Mi Watch Revolve. A discount of Rs 2991 is being given on this smartwatch, after which it can be purchased for Rs 7999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Price in India:

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phone has been listed on Samsung’s official website for Rs 69,999. But with the help of HDFC card, you can get a discount of 5 thousand rupees on it. Apart from this, you can get an additional cashback of up to 10 thousand rupees by exchanging old smartphones. With the help of Samsung Shop app, an additional discount of 2 thousand rupees can be found. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also has such offers.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G price in India:

This Oppo smartphone was recently launched in India and has many great features. The company is also offering offers. HDFC Bank can get a discount of Rs 2,500 on debit and credit cards. This offer is available on Amazon.

iPhone 12 mini price in India and offers:

The 64 GB variant (MRP) of the iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs 69,900 but the company is offering some such offers, with the help of which you can buy it for just Rs 51,900. You can take a discount of up to Rs 18000 on this.