Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 12.5 stable update for Mi 10S and Redmi K30i 5G in China. The company has already started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 stable update for many of its device.

The Mi 10S is a new smartphone released by Xiaomi in March 2021 in China. The device was launched with Android 11 OS based MIUI 12. MIUI 12.5 is the first major update for this handset after its launch. The device is sold exclusively in China, just like the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi MIX Fold.

This new system update is available with build number V12.5.1.0.RGACNXM. This particular software build is currently in the ‘Stable Beta’ phase.

The system update is available for a few selected users and it is being released in batches. The update is expected to arrive for all soon.

The Redmi K30i 5G was launched last year with Android 10-based MIUI 11. Previously, it was updated to MIUI 12 and received latest Android 11 update early this year.

The system update for this handset comes with build number V12.5.2.0.RGICMXM. Just like the Mi 10S, it is also currently in ‘Stable Beta’ phase and is being rolled out in batches, so it will take some time to reach all units.

The Redmi K30i 5G is a China-exclusive smartphone. Hence, there’s no other regional software build for this phone.