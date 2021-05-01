Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 12 update basd on Android 11 for Mi 11 Ultra. Now, a new report has claimed that the update brings DXOMARK camera optimizations.

As per reports of Gizmochina, the company is said to testing another build that brings DXOMARK camera optimizations.

The official Xiaomi Mobile Phone Weibo account announced that the firm has released MIUI 12.5.4.0 update for the Mi 11 Ultra.

Though the company released the released MIUI 12.5.4.0 update for the Mi 11 Ultra but the it does specify anything about the DXOMARK camera improvements.

Moreover, the official changelog for MIUI 12.5.4.0 build which is V12.5.4.0.RKACNXM) does not mention information about the camera updates. The changelog only revealed that the new update will bring system performance optimizations and improvements and stability to system security.

But it is being speculated that the Xiaomi may add the unnamed 13 DXOMARK camera optimizations for the Mi 11 Ultra as it has already made an official announcement for this update.

We can also expect the Mi 11 Pro to receive the MIUI 12.5.4.0 update as it has the same MIUI build. as the Mi 11 Ultra but it may not have the unknown camera optimizations as the Mi 11 Ultra.

You should note that Xiaomi has not made any official announcement regarding the availability of this update for the global variants of the Mi 11 Ultra.

(Source: GizmoChina)