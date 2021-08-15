Xiaomi reveals Redmi 10 accidentally ahead of launch, Likely to feature quad camera, 90Hz display

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch the Redmi 10 soon. Now, Redmi 10’s images, specifications, and other details have been released accidentally ahead of its launch by a blog post on Xiaomi’s global Mi.com website.

The Redmi 10 is expected to come with a hole-punch display and quad rear cameras.

The blog post however does not include any information about the pricing and sale details of the upcoming phone.

The report has revealed that the smartphone will come in three different RAM and storage configurations. The storage models will be 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB.

The phone is also tipped to be available in three colour options such as Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours along with matte, smooth, and glossy finish, respectively.

Redmi 10 specifications (leaked)

As per the official blog post, the Redmi 10 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Dot Display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. It will have 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage versions.

The Redmi 10 is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

At the front, the phone may house an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

The phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging support.

The phone is confirmed to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers.