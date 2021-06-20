Xiaomi reveals colour options of Mi 11 Lite ahead of its launch in India

Ahead of the launch of Mi 11 Lite in India, Xiaomi has revealed the colour options for the new smartphone. The company took to social media platform Twitter to announce the development. The Mi Lite will launch in three colour variants namely Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral and Vinyl Black.

The Mi 11 Lite is slated to launch in India on June 22 at 12pm. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone on e-commerce website Flipkart.

The specifications of the Mi 11 Lite are as follows:

Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.55 inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device gets a protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The device will feature RAM up to 6GB and a storage space up to 128GB.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will pack a triple camera setup along with a selfie camera on the front. The back camera includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and a 5MP macro lens. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

In terms of connectivity the device gets Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth version 5, NFC and USB Type C port. The sensors of the device include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, IR Blaster, gyroscope, electric compass, linear motor etc. The device draws its power from a 4250 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging support.

It is noteworthy to mention that the smartphone had been already launched in markets across Europe in March 2021. The Mi 11 Lite 4G and 5G were launched in Europe, but it is the 4G variant which is expected to launch in India.