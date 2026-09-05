Xiaomi Poco X8 Power with 10,000 mAh battery launched in India

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Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has introduced a new mid-range smartphone named Poco X8 Power in India. The Poco X8 Power comes with a massive 10,000 mAh battery into a waterproof, and yellow body. It sports a 120 Hz AMOLED display and a 50 MP main camera.

Specifications

It features 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and a peak HDR brightness of 3,500 nits. The display also has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front.Apart from this, it also has features sucha as Wet Touch 2.0 and TUV Triple Eye Protection for it’s display.

It is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of storage. The base 128GB variant uses UFS 2.2 storage, while higher variants get faster UFS 4.1 storage.

The X8 Power ships with Xiaomi HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and will receive four major Android OS upgrades as well as 6 years of security patches.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Power packs a massive 10,000 mAh battery that can also be charged at up to 100W HyperCharge. Moreover, it also supports wired reverse charging that can be used to charge other devices at up to 27 watts. This means the Poco X8 Power can be used as a power bank as well.

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Accordimg to Xiaomi, the smartphone offers a battery life of up to 29 hours of video streaming, 45 hours of Instagram use, or 29 days of standby.

Poco claims that the device is also said to be exceptionally rugged as the smartphone has IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings, along with what POCO calls Titan quality and double five-star quality certifications from SGS and TÜV.

Despite its massive battery, the Poco X8 Power is only 8.65 millimeters thick and weighs 229 grams. This mid-range smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5.

The device features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, a 50-MP main camera, and an 8-MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

Pricing and availability

The Poco X8 Power will first launch in India, where the mid-range smartphone will be available with either 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage for Rs 32,999, or with 256 GB of storage for Rs 35,999. Details regarding the international launch have not yet been confirmed.