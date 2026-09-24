Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and Pad 9 launched, Check price, specs

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Xiaomi has launched the Pad 9 Pro and Pad 9 tablets alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max in China. The tablets are the latest addition to the Xiaomi Pad 9 series, which also contains Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro specs

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro features a 12.5-inch LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 3.2K resolution. The tablet comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

It gets a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front camera.

The Pad 9 Pro packs a 11,000mAh battery and supports 67W wired fast charging.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Pad 9 is slightly smaller with a 11.2-inch display, although with the same specs as the larger Pro model.

Xiaomi Pad 9 specs

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The Pad 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and offers the same RAM and storage options as the Pro.

It gets a 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

Xiaomi offers a 9,720mAh battery on the Pad 9 with 45W fast charging support. You also get reverse wired charging on both tablets.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro and Pad 9 also share a lot of features, such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 9 price in India

As for pricing, the Pad 9 Pro starts at CNY 3,799 ($565) for the 8GB/128GB variant. The 8GB/256GB option is CNY 4,099 ($610) and the 12GB/256GB model is CNY 4,599 ($685). There’s also a 12GB/256GB variant with a matte screen and a top-of-the-line 16GB RAM model that’s CNY 4,999 ($745). It’s available in Black, Silver, and Spruce Green color options.

The Xiaomi Pad 9 is priced at CNY 2,999 ($450) for the 8GB/128GB variant, CNY 3,299 ($490) for the 8GB/256GB option, CNY 3,499 ($520) for the 8GB/256GB soft light edition, and finally, CNY 3,799 ($565) for the 12GB/256GB model. It is available in Black, Ice Peach Pink, Silver, and Spruce Green colorways.

Also Read: Xiaomi 18 Pro Max spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and android 17