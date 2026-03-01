Xiaomi Pad 8 Tablet launched globally with 11.2-inch display, snapdragon 8s gen 4 and 9200 mAh battery

Advertisement

Xiaomi Pad 8, the successor to last year’s Pad 7 tablet, has been officially launched in global markets alongside the flagship Xiaomi 17 series, bringing premium specs, long battery life and productivity-focused features to the mid-range tablet segment.

The Pad 8 sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K (2136 × 3200) LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness and TÜV Rheinland eye-comfort certifications, making it well-suited for streaming, gaming and multitasking. It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset for smooth performance across apps and creative workloads.

Battery, Cameras, Accessories and Connectivity

The tablet includes a large 9,200 mAh battery with 45 W fast charging support, promising multi-day usage on a single charge. Photography features include a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for video calls and content capture. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB-C port, plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio.

The Pad 8 also supports productivity accessories such as the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus and Focus keyboard, allowing it to work as a creative or work-friendly device.

Price and India Launch Details

Globally, the Pad 8 starts at EUR 449.90 (approximately Rs 48,000) for the base 8 GB + 128 GB version, with higher storage options available. The tablet comes in Titanium Blue and other colourways.

For India, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Pad 8 will debut locally on March 11, 2026, alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, bringing its full specs and accessories to one of the company’s key markets. Official India pricing is expected to be revealed at the launch event.

