Xiaomi Pad 7 India to launch in January 10, to be available on Amazon

Xiaomi Pad 7 will be launching in India and the company has teased the same. The tablet will be available in India on January 10 mentioned Amazon on the microsite dedicated for the tablet. For those who are unknown the Xiaomi Pad 7 has already been launched in China. The tablet was spotted on Geekbench as well as Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites. The tablet will be successor of Xiaomi Pad 6.

We have mentioned the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 7 below.

Xiaomi Pad 7 which had launched in China is expected to land in India with the same features. The Chinese version of the tablet offers 11.2-inch display (2136×3200 pixels). The refresh rate of the device is up to 144Hz while the peak brightness is up to 800 nits. A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC is offered in the device and it runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. The RAM offered on the tablet is 12GB RAM.

When it comes to photography, the tablet gets 13MP sensor at the rear along with 8MP senor at the front. The tablet offers an 8850mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor on it offers security.

When it comes to price, the Xiaomi Pad 7 costs CNY 1999 (approx. Rs 23,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs. 27,700) and CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs. 30,600).