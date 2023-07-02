Xiaomi Pad 6 Max spotted on Bluetooth SIG website, Will it be a rebranded Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro in China. However, in India the company has only launched Xiaomi Pad 6. It is expected that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will be launched in India as well as global markets. However, the device will have a different name- Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The company has not revealed any details about the tablet but it was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.

As seen on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro has a model number 23078KB5BC. Even though we just know that the device offers 5.1 connectivity, we are quite sure that it will be launched soon

The device is expected to be a successor of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro and this makes us quite sure that it will be a rebranded Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, reported GIZMOCHINA.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro has already been launched in its home market in China. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro features an 11-inch 2.8K display with up to 144 Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision etc. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm) chipset and packs an 8,600mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

The tablet offers a 50MP (f/1.8) camera and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth camera on its rear. For selfies, it carries a 20MP (f/2.2) camera on the front. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro comes in multiple storage variants – 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro runs on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options of the device include Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C USB3.2 and much more.

(NB: As the company has not made any official statement. Above mentioned information is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.)