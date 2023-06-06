Xiaomi Pad 6 launching in India on June 13: Check price, specifications

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India for June 13, 2023. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the India launch date of the Xiaomi Pad 6 on it’s Twitter page. Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro first made their debut in China alongside the Xiaomi 13 Ultra recently.

However, the company has not clarified whether both devices will be unveiled in the Indian market on only one device will be coming. The company has also not revealed many details about the tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 6 launch date in India, price

The company has confirmed via its official Twitter handle that the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be launched in India on June 13th. We will have to wait for a few more days to know whether Xiaomi will bring the Pro variant into the Indian market alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 or not.

The Chinese model of the tablet is priced at RMB 1,999 (around 23,900) for the base 6GB+128GB storage variant, RMB 2,099 (around Rs 25,100) for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and RMB 2,399 (around Rs 29,900) for the top-end 8GB+256GB storage model.

The company has not revealed the price of the device in India yet.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has already been launched in its home market in China. The Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch 2.8K display with up to 144hz variable refresh rate. It is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and packs a 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The tablet sports a 13MP camera on its rear. For selfies, it carries an 8MP camera on the front. The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes in three storage variants – 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The Xiaomi Pad 6 runs on Android 13 OS with MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options of the device includes Wi-Fi 6 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C USB3.2 Gen1 and more.