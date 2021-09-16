Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet launched along with Xiaomi Smart Pen: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the new Pad 5 tablet and Xiaomi Smart Pen alongside the Xiaomi 11T series at the company’s global event. The new tablet features a 120Hz display refresh rate, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, and offers up to 256GB of storage.

The chinese company also unveiled the Smart Pen alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5. The smart pen comes with buttons to take screenshots and swift shots. The Smart Pen clicks on top of the tablet magnetically, which also doubles up as a charging pad for the stylus.

Xiaomi Pad 5 price, sale

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 price is set at EUR 349 (around Rs 30,300) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model while the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at EUR 399 (around Rs 34,600).

It is available in two colour options — Cosmic Gray and Pearl White. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is set to go on sale through AliExpress at 12am PST from September 23. The phone will be up for grabs via Amazon, Lazada, and Mi.com as well.

The company has also announced an early bird price of EUR 299 (around Rs 25,900) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available first .

Xiaomi Pad 5 specifications

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi features an 11-inch WQHD+ TrueTone display with a resolution of 1,600×2,560 pixel. The display has 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

Xiaomi Pad 5 runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM as standard and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The tablet also has split screen support for multitasking.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. The tablet also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has 1080p recording at the front.

It is backed by an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The battery is claimed to last up to 10 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, and 5 days of music playback.

Additionally, the tablet comes with four speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. It also supports Face Unlock and comes pre-installed with Netflix app.

Connectivity options of the tablet include Wi-Fi , Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and more.

Xiaomi Smart Pen

The Xiaomi Pad 5 supports the newly announced Xiaomi Smart Pen. It has two buttons, one which allows users to take swift notes and the other allows for instant screenshots. It also supports gesture navigation and has TPE soft tips which are replaceable.

The Smart Pen comes with 4,096-level prerssure sensitivity and weighs only 12.2 grams.

Xiaomi Smart Pen has a magnetic clip-on that acts as a wireless charging base. The smart pen is claimed to take only 18 minutes to fully charge.