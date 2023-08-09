Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 official pictures surface out, know what to expect

The next Android foldable smartphone is expected to be from Xiaomi and it seems to be quite promising. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will be completely unveiled by the company on August 14 and the CEO of the company teased about it by sharing the official pictures.

Speaking about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, CEO Lei Jun has described the device as something which is slim, elegant and premium. The CEO shared the official images through his Twitter as well as Weibo account. The device will offer four Leica cameras at the back along with a LED flash. All the four back cameras along with the LED flash will be present on a rectangular camera module that is present on the top rear part of the inner display. The cameras will offer, 15mm ultra wide camera as well as 115mm periscope camera. Even though the old Mix Fold 2 will have a 15mm ultra wide lens, it was equipped with 8MP 45mm portrait lens. The use of 115mm will be a significant jump in terms of camera quality.

Even though Pixel Fold as well as Huawei Mate X3 offer 112mm and 125mm periscope camera, they are limited to some countries only. When it comes to Mix Fold 3, it is also expected to be limited to certain markets only.

Speaking about the slim aspect of the foldable smartphone that the CEO mentioned in his tweet, we expect the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to be slim at 11.2mm (which was also in the case of Mix Fold 2). In terms of slimness, the latest foldable device i.e. Galaxy Z Fold5 it is 13.4mm.

Speaking about the other specs of the device (based on leaks), the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is expected to offer an IP rating, under display camera, 67W wired charging along with a 50W wireless charging. We would like the foldable device (Mix Fold 3) in the Indian market but the chances of it launch are quite slim.