Xiaomi Mi 12 tipped to feature 200MP main camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone. The phone is believed to be the Xiaomi Mi 12 and the phone is rumoured to come powered with an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC.

The upcoming smartphone is also said to feature a 200-megapixel main camera sensor.

As per a report by Sparrow News citing known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, has stated that Mi 12 is in the works and it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8450 SoC, that is expected to be called Snapdragon 895.

The report also revealed that the Mi 12 will feature a Samsung and Olympus 200-megapixel primary camera which is said to use 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels.

The camera module of the phone could also sport an Olympus logo.

Apart from this, the report also mentions that the Xiaomi Mi 12 will feature a curved display with a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

You should note that, Xiaomi has not shared any information about a Mi 11 successor and neither has Qualcomm announced any information of a new flagship offering other than the newly announced Snapdragon 888 Plus.

However, earlier in June, known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked some details for a next-generation Qualcomm mobile chipset codenamed SM8450 on Twitter.

This chipset is reportedly developed on a 4nm process and come with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem. It is also tipped to include the Adreno 730 GPU and support for quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM.

(Source: Gadgets 360)