Xiaomi Mi 11 With 108 MP Camera And Other Stunning Features To Be Launched Globally On Feb 8

Chinese Smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi has announced to launch its new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 11 globally on February 8. It was first launched in China on December 28.

The company announced the news on Twitter and tweeted, “Let’s find out together how the #Mi11 brings #MovieMagic to life at 20:00 (GMT+8) on February 8, 2021!”

The spotlights are on! Let's find out together how the #Mi11 brings #MovieMagic to life at 20:00 (GMT+8) on February 8, 2021!

Lets us know the specification and features of Xiaomi Mi 11.

Design:

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 1440×3200 pixels resolution at a pixel density of 515 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will sport a glass type body. For security purpose the phone has face unlock and In-Display Fingerprint Sensor.

Processor:

Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 version.

Battery:

The phone is powered by a 4,600mAh battery with wireless charging and fast charging supports.

Camera:

The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports a triple camera setup on the rear side of the phone. Which includes a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a third 5MP micro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera also has auto focus. As for selfies, it packs a 20-megapixel camera on the front for with an f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity and SIM:

The smartphone contains Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth connectivity and holds two Nano-SIM cards.

Colour variant:

The phone has a colour variant of Midnight Grey, Horizon Blue, Frost White Vegan leather, Lilac Purple, and Honey Beige colours.