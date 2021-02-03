Xiaomi Mi 10 Gets A Price Cut Of Rs 5000 In India; Know New Price And Details

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is considered a popular smartphone brand in India and many users like its devices. Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship phone Mi 10 on 13th February 2020 in India. The smartphone received good response from customers.

And if you are considering to buy the phone then now is a good time as the company has announced a price slash of Rs 5000 for its popular flagship phone Mi 10.

The smartphone was launched in two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB for a price of Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. Both the models came with 8GB of RAM.

Now after the discount the 128GB variant is available for Rs 44,999 while the 256GB storage variant would sell for Rs 49,999.

The discount is already available on Xiaomi’s official website and store.

Mi 10 features and specification:

The smartphone packs a 6.67-inch full HD+ panel display with In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and face unlock system. The display has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels . It sports a glass body. The Xiaomi Mi 10 has a dual-SIM setup. This smartphone has 5G connectivity support.

Processor:

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro MIUI 11 based on Android 10 .The smartphone is 5G ready.

Camera:

The smartphone sports a quad camera setup in the rear which includes a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.69 aperture, 13MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 20MP camera for selfies.

Battery:

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by a 4,780 mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 30W Wireless Charging and 10W reverse charging support.