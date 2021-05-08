Xiaomi likely to unveil Mi Pad 5 tablet series with a 8,520 mAh battery; Check expected specs

By IANS
Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet
Picture Credit: IANS

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Pad 5 tablet series.

According to GSMArena, the expected tablets are supposed to be a direct competition to the iPad Pros, the Galaxy Tab series and the Huawei Mate Pad Pro devices.

One of the slates has now been certified at 3C with a dual 4,260 mAh battery, meaning the total charge is 8,520 mAh, the report said.

Citing sources, the report suggested that the two devices are incoming — vanilla Mi Pad 5 and a mightier Mi Pad 5 Pro.

The Pro variant will have an LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, In-Cell active pen technology and WQXGA aspect ratio with 2560 x 1600 resolution.

Renders also suggest three cameras in a setup, similar to the Mi 11 smartphone.

Mi 11 features a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.

The cameras support 8K video recording at 24/30fps as well. At the front, there is a 20MP camera.

