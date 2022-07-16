Xiaomi launches Smart Speaker in India, offers IR control along with other features

Electronics and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched a new smart speaker with IR control features in the Indian market. The Xiaomi Smart Speaker offers users with a bunch of features that let you turn your home into a smart home. The Smart Speaker by Xiaomi is offered at just Rs 4,999 and this makes it a value-for-money product.

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker is powered by a Google Assistant and IR blaster that allows users to control smart devices along with non-smart devices at your place. The Google Assistant lets you control your smart devices through voice commands. There is also a presence of physical buttons on the speaker and they can be used to control music played on the device. Users can control the smart speaker using the Xiaomi Home or Mi Home app.

The additional feature that the speaker gets is a 1.5-inch display which is a digital clock. The Smart Speaker gets a DND mode that helps you sleep peacefully at night. The auto-brightness feature of the speaker adjusts the brightness of the LED display according to the lighting conditions of the room.

The microphones on the Smart Speaker allow users to wake up the device through their voice. The speaker can also be connected to another speaker in order to create a stereo sound effect. Apart from that the speaker also gets a 360-degree setup for a surround sound experience. The speaker is offered in black colour option and can be bought online as well as offline. Through online, the Xiaomi Smart Speaker can be purchased on Mi.com, Mi Home Store, and Flipkart. The smart speaker is also available at authorized retail outlets.

The new Smart Speaker by Xiaomi can be a 2-in-1 gadget, that can be used primarily as a speaker and secondarily as an alarm clock. It seems quite useful for the youth generation or the tech-savvy users.