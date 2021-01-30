Xiaomi launches New Wireless Charging Technology Mi Air Charge, Charge Devices Over The Air Now

Xioami has introduced a new wireless charging system which can charge multiple electronic devices including smartphones at a time without cables, pads, or wireless charging stands unlike the existing wireless technology.

Xioami has named the new wireless charging system as “Mi Air Charge”. The Mi Air Charge can charge devices over the air. This device can charge multiple devices within a radius of several metres. And whats more, any physical obstacle won’t affect the charging process.

We’re excited to bring you the remote charging technology – Mi Air Charge Technology! Charge multiple devices simultaneously while you’re gaming, walking around or even when something’s in the way, no strings attached. Another giant leap forward in wireless charging technology! pic.twitter.com/wEoB10wOQ2 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 29, 2021

The company enabled the “Mi Air Charge” wireless charging system using a self isolated charging pile that has “five phase interference antennas built in” consisting of 144 antennas which transmitted millimetre-wide waves of 5W. These waves were transmitted to the nearby devices and charged them.

The five phase interference antennas array will help in locating the nearby devices.

To support the Mi Air Charge technology the smartphone was equipped with an antenna array with a built-in beacon antenna, said the company.

The company said in a blog post, “Beacon antenna broadcasts position information with low power consumption. The receiving antenna array composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre wave signal emitted by the charging pile into electric energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality.”

The company said that the new charging system is currently not available to public as it is a tech demo.

The new air charge can be used on bracelets, smart watches, speakers, desk lamps and other small smart home products, all being built upon a wireless power supply design on the near future.

Watch the introductory video here: