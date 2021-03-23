Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its gaming smartphones Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. These smartphones are the successors to Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 pro. However, the devices are launched only in China and their launch in other parts of the world is not yet known.

The Black Shark 4 is powered with a Snapdragon 870 Processor with 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a selfie camera of 20MP.The device has a triple camera set-up which includes 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP camera.

The device is packs with a 4500 mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 120W. The device is available in variants of 6GB +128 GB, 8GB +128 GB, 12GB + 128 GB and 12GB+ 256GB combination.

The Black Shark 4 is priced at CNY 2499 (Rs 27,700 approx.) for the 6GB +128 GB variant, CNY 2,699 (Rs 30,000 approx.) for 8GB +128 GB variant, CNY 2999 (Rs 33,300 approx.) for the 12GB + 128 GB variant and CNY 3299 (Rs 36,600 approx.) for the 12GB + 256 GB variant. The device is available in three colour options of Ink Sea Black, Lingguang Gray, and Magic Mirror Black.

On the other hand, the elder sibling of Black Shark 4 i.e. Black Shark 4 Pro is powered with a Snapdragon 888 Processor with 144Hz refresh rate. The device has a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a selfie camera of 20MP.The device has a triple camera set-up which includes 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP camera.

The device is packs with a 4500 mAh battery which supports fast-charging of 120W. The device is available in variants of 8GB +256GB, 12GB +256 GB and 16GB + 512 GB combination.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is priced at CNY 3999 (Rs 44,400 approx.) for the 8GB +256GB variant, CNY 4,499 (Rs 50,000 approx.) for 12GB +256 GB variant and CNY 5,299 (Rs 58,800 approx.) for the 16GB + 512 GB variant.The device is available in two colour options of Ink Sea Black and Suikong Black.

(Source: Gadgets360)