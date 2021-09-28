Xiaomi Civi with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64MP triple cameras launched; Check price, specifications

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone –Civi with 5G connectivity in China on Monday. The new smartphone features Dolby Audio powered stereo speakers and a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi Civi is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Xiaomi Civi price, availability

The newly launched Xiaomi Civi price is set at CNY 2,599 (around Rs 29,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,899 (around Rs 33,100). The new Xiaomi smartphone is also available in a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration which costs CNY 3,199 (around Rs 36,500).

The smartphone will be available for purchase in Blue, Black, and Pink colour options starting from September 30.

Xiaomi Civi specifications

The Xiaomi Civi sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 3D curved glass, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness, 240HZ touch sampling rate, 402ppi pixel density, and true 10-bit colour.

It have dual-SIM support and runs MIUI 12.5, based on Android 11.

Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, Xiaomi Civi features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degrees field of view and an f/2.2 aperture lens, and another 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

At the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity featuress on Xiaomi Civi include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support which is claimed to last for more than one day. In terms of dimension, it measures 71.5mm and 6.98mm in width and thickness, respectively and weighs 166 grams.