Xiaomi Civi key specs teased ahead of September 27 launch; 4,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 778G SoC tipped

Xiaomi has teased some more information about its upcoming smartphone Xiaomi Civi on Weibo ahead of the smartphone’s launch on September 27. The new Xiaomi phone is teased to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500mAh battery.

Earlier, the Chinese company has confirmed that that the phone will feature triple rear cameras and a curved display. Xiaomi Civi is expected to be a mid-range smartphone that could sit alongside its existing Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and Mi 11 Lite 5G.

Xiaomi Civi specifications

Xiaomi posted a couple of teasers on Weibo On September 25 that revealed some of the key specifications of Xiaomi Civi.

The teaser shows the smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC was first announced in May and has already been seen on a list of mid-range phones, including the recently launched Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as well as iQoo Z5 5G.

So many reports have speculated that this new Xiaomi phone will also be a mid-range device.

The 4,500mAh battery is claimed to deliver the longest battery life among all Xiaomi smartphones launched this year.

Xiaomi Civi was also seen with triple camera setup that includes a 32-megapixel camera on the back, along with a dual soft-light LED flash and autofocus lens.

As per previous teasers the Xiaomi Civi will come with a curved display and an anti-glare glass protection on the rear.

The smartphones’ connectivity feature may include a USB Type-C port, a loudspeaker grille, a primary microphone, and a SIM card slot.

The phone also appears to have an infrared (IR) sensor at the top.

As per reports, the company is planning to to include multiple models in the Xiaomi Civi series. However, Xiaomi may launch the first phone in the lineup only initially at the launch event which is scheduled to take place in China on Monday, September 27.