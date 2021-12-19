Xiaomi Christmas sale: Massive price cut on Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X Pro, and more

Christmas is just a few days away and everyone is preparing for the celebration. Many companies are offering their products with discounts and deals in order to attract customers. So, if you are looking for a Christmas gift for your friends and family. Then check out the deals and discounts on these popular electronic products including smartphone, smart speakers, smart watches and more. Xiaomi is offering huge discounts on a wide range of products in its Christmas sale.

Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro

If you want to buy a popular Xiaomi smartphone then this will be good news for you. The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro both are getting huge price cuts during the sale.

Mi 11X is being offered at a discounted starting price of Rs 27,999 (original price Rs 34,999)while the base variant Mi 11X Pro is available at only Rs 36,999 (original price Rs 47,999). You can also get up to Rs 2,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & EMI.

Mi 11X comes powered by flagship Snapdragon 870 processor while the Mi 11X Pro is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor. Mi 11X Pro comes with E4 AMOLED displays that support 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It features triple camera setup.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The price Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is down to Rs 28,999 from its original price of Rs 33, 999 during the Xiaomi Christmas sale. You an further sweeten the deal with extra Rs 1,000 off on all prepaid orders + Additional Discount of ₹500 with Reward Mi Coupon. You can also get up to RS 2,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & EMI. You can also get an additional Rs 5,00 off with MI exchange.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon is available at a discounted price of Rs 52,999 (original price Rs 65,999) comes with 8GB RAM + 512GB NVMe SSD, i7 10th Gen + Nvidia MX350. You can save up to Rs 3,500 by making the purchase with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & EMI.

Mi Smart Speaker

Mi Smart Speaker is available with a discounted of Rs 1,999. Mi Smart speaker comes with built-in Google Assistant, 12W speaker setup, far-field mics with touch control panel. You can also opt for the combo of Mi Smart Speaker with Mi LED bulb and get it at just Rs 2,999 (original price of Rs 4,499).

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop

If you want to buy some home appliances then how about a Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop. The Vacuum-Mop offers smart automatic home cleaning with 2100Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function, Automatic Recharge and all this bunch of features in a mop at Rs 21,999 (original price Rs 29,999). It also works with google assistance and Alexa.

Mi Smart Band 5 at Rs 1,999

Xiaomi is offering the Mi Smart Band 5 at a discounted cost of Rs 1,999 and Mi Watch Revolve at just Rs 7,999.

