Xiaomi Book Air 13 laptop launched in China, offers Core i5/ Core i7 processor

Xiaomi has launched its latest laptop in the form of Xiaomi Book Air 13 in China. The Xiaomi Book Air 13 is claimed to be the thinnest and lightest laptop offered by the company to date and is built with Aluminium. The company offers the Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor with the Xiaomi Book Air 13.

The Xiaomi Book Air 13 offers a 13.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800px resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The display gets Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with Dolby Vision. In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Book Air 13 gets Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. The company offers a backlit keyboard too.

In terms of processor, users get options for Core i7-1250U or Core i5-1230U processor. Users get 16GB RAM along with 512GB of storage (SSD). While the i5 variant can boost up to 4.4GHz, the i7 variant can go up to 4.7GHz. For cooling purposes, the laptop gets an oversized VC heat sink. The presence of the ultra-clear camera and dual-unit microphone ensures that you are properly heard and seen during video calls.

When it comes to dimensions, the Book Air 13 weighs just 1.2kg and is 12mm thick. A single white colour is offered on the notebook. A 58.3 Wh battery power the laptop and supports 65W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the laptop offers 12.3 hours of battery backup. The USB-C adapter offered with the notebook offers 50 percent of the battery in a matter of just 48 minutes. The connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, thunderbolt connectors, and much more.

The laptop gets a convertible hinge and offers touchscreen and stylus support too. Xiaomi Book Air 13 has a price tag of CNY 5999 ( Rs 68,336 approx.) for the i5 variant while the i7 variant costs CNY 6999 ( Rs 79,753 approx.). It is unclear whether the laptop will be launched in India as well as other markets.