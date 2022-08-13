Xiaomi announces Redmi K50 Ultra with SD 8+ Gen 1 and Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Popular Chinese Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled its latest phone Redmi K50 Ultra on August 11, 2022, along with the new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro tab. While the Redmi K50 Ultra is the first Redmi phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and boasts an impressive 6.67” AMOLED display, the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro features a larger 12.4” screen.

Redmi K50 Ultra Features

The Xiaomi K50 Ultra has a 6.67” AMOLED display, similar to the other phones in the K50 series. However, it has a 12-bit panel, which can render 68.7 billion colors as compared to the 8-bit panel of K50 Pro, and 10-bit panel of K50 Gaming edition. The display has perfect color calibration which is maintained through an ambient color display sensor.

Other important features of the screen include 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate and 1,920Hz high frequency PWM dimming. There is a built in fingerprint sensor that can also measure the user’s heart rate.

K50 Ultra has a 108 mega pixels primary camera with OIS. The camera has a combined lens with one glass and five plastic elements that allows more light to come through. It also has a bright f/1.6 aperture.

On the back there is an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2 MP macro lens.

The selfie camera has a 20 MP sensor.

Redmi K50 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery that offers 120 W fast charging, thanks to the Surge P1 chip. The battery can last over a day, thanks to the new chipset and efficient display.

This is a 5G phone with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also has NFC as well as an IR Blaster.

The in-built stereo speakers have Dolby Atmos support and the wired (over USB-C) and wireless output to headphones bears the high-res audio mark.

Redmi K50 Ultra Price

The Redmi K50 Ultra starts at CNY 3,000 which is equivalent to INR 35,500.

A special edition of the phone called “Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team Summer Edition” will also be made available. Only 20,000 of this edition will be manufactured, and it will only be available in the 12GB+512GB variant. This model will cost CNY 4,200 which is approx RS 49,599 in Indian rupees. The regular 12GB+512GB version will cost CNY 3,700 (INR 43,695).

The expected release date is December 7, 2022. CNY 100 (INR 1,180) can be deposited to book a piece.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4” Features

This tablet is a slightly bigger version of the original Pad 5 Pro, which has an 11” display. With the bigger display, the pixel density is lower, but the viewing area is 27% bigger.

This also has some other downgrades including an 8-bit panel as compared to the previous 10-bit, and the touch sampling is 120Hz. Dolby vision and HDR 10 are also supported by the tablet.

The tablet has a larger 10,000 mAh battery, which is supposed to last two days with one full charging.

The 67W fast charging system can charge up to 60% in just 36 minutes and 100% in a little over an hour. The tablet is also slimmer, measuring 6.66 mm, excluding the camera bump.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4” is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset with 6GB/128GB base configuration. There are two versions available – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.

It has only Wi-Fi support. It supports dual band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The front facing camera has a 20MP sensor with superior low light performance. The rear camera has a 50MP sensor as well as a 2MP depth sensor.

The tablet runs on the Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS, and can be connected to a keyboard to turn it into a makeshift laptop.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Price:

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4” starts at CNY 3,000 (INR 35,500) for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/256GB model will cost the users CNY 3,500 (INR 41,333) and the 12GB+512GB model will cost CNY 4,200 (INR 49,599).

Additionally, there is a stylus available for CNY 350 (INR 4,133) model and a keyboard for the CNY 470 (INR 5,550) model.

Booking for this tablet is open now. You can book the same by visiting the official website of the company.