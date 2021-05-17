If you want to buy a Redmi Note 10 series phone then now will be a good time as Xiaomi has announced a price cut for its popular budget smartphone Redmi Note 10 Pro. Now the price of the popular budget smartphone has dropped from Rs 17,999 to Rs 15,999.

Xiaomi has also announced the open sale of Redmi Note 10 Pro from Saturday.

Redmi Note 10 series was launched by the Chinese company earlier this year in India. The series comes with three new budget smartphones such as Note 10, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.

Xiaomi has slashed the price of Redmi Note 10 Pro by Rs 2,000 and now it up for sale at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model now costs Rs 18,999.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also comes with Corning Gorilla glass protection and HDR10+ certification.

The phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12. However, it is scheduled to get MIUI 12.5 very soon.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB on board storage. It packs a 5,020 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup with the a 64MP primary camera, a 8MP ultra-wide-angle with 118-degree FoV and a 5MP Super Macro lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front it also has a 16MP camera for video calls or selfies placed in a tiny hole-punch cutout.

It also offers dual stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.