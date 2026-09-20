Xiaomi 18 Pro Max spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and android 17

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Xiaomi’s upcoming 18 Pro Max has appeared on Geekbench ahead of its expected China launch, revealing several details about the flagship smartphone.

The device is listed under model number M610BB and has been associated with an unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6-series processor.

The Geekbench 7 listing shows the phone with 16GB of RAM and Android 17. It recorded 3,381 points in single-core testing and 10,920 points in multi-core testing.

The processor listed on the benchmark has an eight-core configuration, with two cores clocked at up to 5.01GHz, three at 4.03GHz and three at 3.74GHz.

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Xiaomi has already teased the upcoming Pro series in China, including a secondary rear display on the Pro models.

However, the exact specifications and final performance of the 18 Pro Max remain unconfirmed because the Geekbench unit could be a pre-production device.

Conflicting reports have also emerged over the model numbers and GPU details, so these specifications should be treated as leaks until Xiaomi officially confirms them.

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