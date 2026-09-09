Xiaomi 18 Fold launched with wider design, 6,000mAh battery and more

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Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has officially launched the all new Xiaomi 18 Fold with a passport-style design in it’s home market. The brand first showcased the device publiclt at IFA 2026 in Berlin earlier this month.

Xiaomi has now confirmed the specifications, pricing and availability of its first wide-format foldable.

Xiaomi 18 Fold price and availability

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is offered in four storage options with one special version in ceramic. The price of the foldable device starts at CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1.55 lakh) for the 12GB + 256GB model and CNY 11,999 (around Rs 1.69 lakh) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile the 16GB + 512GB version is priced at CNY 12,999 (around Rs 1.83 lakh) and the 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 14,999 (around Rs 2.11 lakh). The special ceramic edition comes in a 16GB + 1TB storage version that costs CNY 15,999 (around Rs 2.25 lakh).

The phone is available in Black, Nishino Red and Warm Gold White, alongside the ceramic edition. Pre-orders are now open in China, with sales beginning later this month. Xiaomi has reportedly confirmed that it has no plans to sell the 18 Fold outside China.

The device has mostly been showcased in the red variant which bears a similarity to the cherry hue of the reported iPhone Ultra, which is expected to launch tomorrow.

Specifications and design

The Xiaomi 18 Fold has a 5.38-inch AMOLED cover display and a 7.58-inch foldable AMOLED inner screen. Both panels support 120Hz refresh rates and up to 4,000 nits of peak brightness. The inner display uses low-power Pol-less technology, while the cover screen is protected by Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass 3.0.

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The foldable measures 10.68 mm when closed and 5.02 mm when unfolded, and weighs 219 gms. During its IFA showcase, the device was displayed inside a deep maroon-red glass enclosure, so we couldn’t test its in-hand feel. However, its compact proportions were noticeable even from a distance.

Under the hood is Xiaomi’s 3nm, deca-core Xring O3 chipset, marking the company’s first smartphone to use the in-house processor. It is paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, with 16GB models using LPDDR6 memory. The phone runs HyperOS 4 based on Android 17.

The camera setup includes a Leica-backed 200MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom and up to 7x optical-quality zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. There are 16MP selfie cameras on both displays.

A 6,000mAh battery supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also gets IP58 and IP59 ratings, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 7 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The combination of a wider body, large battery and Xiaomi’s new in-house chipset makes the 18 Fold an alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 on paper. However, its China-only reported availability means buyers elsewhere will need to look at locally available options only and the phone is less relevant to buyers in markets such as India, despite its hardware.

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