Xiaomi 18 Fold first official look revealed, launch on September 7

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Xiaomi has confirmed that the Xiaomi 18 Fold will be officially launched on September 7, 2026. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the Xiaomi 18 Fold’s design and announced that the wide-screen foldable will have the Xring O3 chipset.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable phone was showcased in a Nishino Red color option with a triple rear camera setup at the back. The camera unit is house inside a horizontal, pill-shaped module that also features an LED flash. It also sports large rounded corners and slim display bezels.

The other specs confirmed for the Xiaomi 18 Fold is a 5.38-inch cover screen and a 7.58-inch inner foldable display.

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Xiaomi has also shared a video showcasing the foldable, offering a glimpse at its internal components and hinge mechanism.

Earlier, a Geekbench listing revealed that the wide-screen foldable will feature up to 16GB of RAM and run Android 17 out of the box.