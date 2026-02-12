Xiaomi 18 expected to launch without Qualcomm’s top next-gen chipset in September

Advertisement

Xiaomi 18 series is expected to be launched in China in September this year. Ahead of launch, rumours have suggested that the series will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipsets.

According to the rumours, the Xiaomi 18 will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and not the Pro version of the SoC. However, the Elite Gen 6 Pro is apparently going to be too expensive. That said, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max will most likely go with the Pro chipset.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm is expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro in Septmeber 2026. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is claimed to become the new favorite of mobile manufacturers in the market until 2027.

Xiaomi will allegedly unveil its next flagship family in September, right after Qualcomm makes the new chips official. So, Xiaomi 18 series is expected to equip Qualcomm’s newest top of the line chips as both the company have a long-running agreement.

A previous rumor from last month claimed that the Xiaomi 18 would sport a periscope telephoto camera, which will very likely be the same 50MP one with f/3.0 aperture that the Xiaomi 17 Pro uses today.