Xiaomi 17T to launch in India soon, Xiaomi 17 series price leaked

Xiaomi recently unveiled the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the global markets last week. Now, the company has confirmed to launch both the device in India on March 11th, 2026.

Xiaomi 17T series launch expected

Apart from these two devices, the company is also expected to announce the Xiaomi 17T that will be targeted both at the premium mid-range or sub-flagship category customers. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has suggested that the Xiaomi 17T might arrive in India in April–May.

The Xiaomi 17T might come accompanied by another Pro model- Xiaomi 17T Pro.

Thanks to leaks and tipsters, we have some decent information about both the devices.

The Xiaomi 17T will sport a 6.8-inch OLED 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi 17T, which is expected to be the base series, will likely feature a triple camera unit at the back with Leica optics, typical of Xiaomi premium phones. The cameras offered will likely be a 50MP primary one, accompanied by a 12MP, and another 50MP lens. At front, it might carry a 32MP selfie camera.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset, the Xiaomi 17T device is tipped to pack a be 6,500mAh with 67W fast chargin. Meanwhile, the Pro model will pack a Dimensity 9500 along with a 8,500mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

The 17T Pro could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphone might also come with a built-in cooling fan and a metal frame.

Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra price leaked

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra India prices have leaked ahead of debut. According to the tipster, the Xiaomi 17 could be ranged around Rs 1 lakh, while the 17 Ultra might be priced around Rs 1.4 lakh.

