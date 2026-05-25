Xiaomi 17T series to bring leica 5x zoom camera, India launch set for June

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Xiaomi is gearing up to bring its new 17T series, and the biggest highlight is already out. The company has confirmed that both the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro will feature a Leica-powered 5x telephoto camera.

This means users will get a proper zoom upgrade, not just basic camera tuning. Xiaomi says the setup includes a 115mm Leica telephoto lens that should help in capturing clearer distant shots and more natural-looking portraits.

It’s the kind of feature usually seen in higher-end flagships, so its arrival in the 17T series is getting attention.

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Another reason this launch matters is the return of Xiaomi’s T-series to India. The lineup hasn’t been seen in the market for a while, with the Xiaomi 11T Pro being the last release.

Globally, the Xiaomi 17T series will debut on May 28 in Vienna. In India, the launch is scheduled for June 4. Other details like chipset, battery and pricing are still under wraps for now.

Xiaomi’s long-running partnership with Leica continues to shape its camera strategy. With this new 5x zoom addition, the company is clearly trying to push stronger photography features into a more accessible price range.