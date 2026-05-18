Xiaomi 17T series launch date confirmed for May 28

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Xioami has officially announced the launch date for the Xiaomi 17T series phones- Xioami 17T and 17T Pro smartphones for May 28, 2026. Xiaomi has termed the launch event as “the biggest T Series upgrade yet”.

Though, Xiaomi had not revealed many details about the phone, leak reports have suggested what could be expected from the series.

Both the Xioami 17T and 17T Pro smartphones will likely be powered by a MediaTek chipsets, reports suggesting a Dimensity 8500-Ultra for the 17T while the 17T Pro will likely come with the flagship Dimensity 9500 SoC.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro, which is expected to be feature rich model, is tipped to arrive with a larger 6.83-inch AMOLED (FHD+ 144Hz) and the vanilla will feature a 6.59 AMOLED (FHD+ 120Hz) panel.

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Camera wise, both device will sport 50MP primary cameras at the back, with the 17T rumored to bring a Light Fusion 800 main sensor, while the 17T Pro is expected to carry a Light Fusion 950 sensor.

The device could also a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 12MP ultrawide lenses. However, it is not yet clear which model will get what sensors among the two mentioned earlier.

In terms of battery, the vanilla model will likely pack a 6,500mAh cell that supports 67W charging, while the 17T Pro is rumored to get a larger 7,000mAh cell with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 17T (12/256GB) is rumored to start at €749 (around Rs 84,063) in Europe, while the Xiaomi 17T Pro (12/512GB) is expected to start at €999 (around Rs 1,12,121).