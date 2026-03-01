Xiaomi 17 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 launching in global markets

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 17 and 17 Ultra, which was launched in China at the end of Q3 last year, is now launching to new global markets. The global variants of the smartphone comes with similar specifications as the Chinese ones except for some subtle changes in battery and other minor features.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone comes in three colour options-Starlit Green, Black and white. The Starlit Green has sparkly flecks of minerals, while the other two options (Black and White) use a composite fiberglass material.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 is available in Ice Blue, Alpine Pink and Black, plus (new this year) Venture Green.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Specifications

Dimension: 8.3mm thick (Thinner than it’s predecessor)

Display: 6.9” LTPO HyperRGB display with Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0 protection and 1,200 x 2,608px resolution.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless and even 22.5W reverse-wired charging.

Camera: 50MP 1”-type Light Fusion 1050L sensor with LOFIC HDR, 200MP telephoto camera, 50MP 115° ultra-wide sensor with Dolby Vision and 4K 120fps video recording. These rear cameras are accompanied by a 50MP 115° ultra-wide at the front for selfies.

Xiaomi 17 Specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Battery: 6,330mAh with 100W wired charging (including PPS), 50W wireless and 22.5W reverse charging.

Display: 6M42 aluminum frame, 6.3” display on the front, a 1-120Hz LTPO panel. Xiaomi Shield glass on the front and matte glass on the back.

Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 950 sensor, 50MP telephoto sensor with a floating lens for macro shots, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. At front, it has a 50MP selfie camera

Price

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at €1,499/£1,299 for 16GB/512GB base memory configuration and is available in Black, White and Starlit Green. The handset is also available with 1TB of storage.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 price starts at €999/£899 for the 12GB/256GB option. A beefier 12GB/512GB variant is also available.

Xiaomi is also launching a dedicated Photography Kit for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and it comes in three colors – Black, White and Purple and is asking $199 for it. There’s also a Pro variant of the photography kit, but it only comes in Black and costs double -€199.

Xiaomi will offer two camera grips for photography enthusiasts. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit weighs just 48g. It has a customizable two-stage shutter button and a dedicated video-recording button. It has a grippy texture and comes in Black, White and Purple.

There’s also the Xiaomi 17 Ultra Photography Kit Pro, whose design takes inspiration from iconic Leica cameras and is closer to the 15 Ultra kit. It has grippy PU leather, a thumb support and a detachable shutter button. It also includes a 2,000mAh battery to extend the phone’s battery life.