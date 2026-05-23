Xiaomi 17 Max launched with 7,500mAh battery, 144Hz display

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Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi 17 Max in China, expanding its premium smartphone lineup with a device focused heavily on battery life, performance, and entertainment features. The smartphone arrives with flagship-grade hardware, a large display, and advanced AI-backed optimisation tools aimed at gamers and power users.

The Xiaomi 17 Max sports a 6.9-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling, gaming, and video playback. The display also supports HDR10+ and peak brightness levels designed for improved outdoor visibility.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor paired with up to 24GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. Xiaomi claims the chipset delivers improved AI processing, faster multitasking, and better thermal efficiency compared to the previous generation.

One of the major highlights of the device is its huge 7,500mAh battery, which supports 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless charging. According to the company, the phone can deliver extended gaming and streaming sessions on a single charge.

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For photography, the Xiaomi 17 Max features a triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), alongside an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera. On the front, the device houses a high-resolution selfie camera designed for video calls and social media content creation.

The smartphone also includes stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, AI-powered image processing features, and Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS software experience based on Android.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is currently available in China in multiple storage variants, while details regarding its global launch are yet to be announced.

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