Xiaomi 15 launches as world’s 1st Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, Check price, specs

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro has officially launched as company’s latest flagship smartphones in the Chinese market. Both phones have become the world’s first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phones also has triple camera setup with a 50 MP primary lens. They ship with HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 operating system. Both devices support 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. But, they have different batteries.

Check price, specs here:

Price, availability

The base model Xiaomi 15 has a starting price set at 4,499 Chinese yuan (around Rs 53,000). This makes the Xiaomi 15 as one of the most affordable smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip this year. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is priced at 5,299 Chinese yuan (around Rs 62,420).

The Xiaomi 15 can be customized into 40 different variant with 20 different back panel options and two different frame options. The phone is also available in a Diamond Edition with three additional colour variants. The Xiaomi 15 Pro, on the other hand, comes in four colours — Bright Silver, Rock Gray, White, and Spruce Green.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that Xiaomi 15 series will be available in global markets soon. It is expected to arrive in markets by late 2024 or early 2025.

Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a 6.36-inch 1.5K resolution OLED screen with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast wired and 50W fast wireless charging support.

The base variant of the Xiaomi 15 and the 15 Pro comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be configured up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The Xiaomi 15 has a flat display with thin bezels measuring 1.38 mm.

The Xiaomi 15 features a triple camera setup with 50 MP primary sensor with Leica optics and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi 15 Pro also has a 50 MP triple camera setup, but the telephoto lens on this variant comes with a periscope zoom lens with support for 5x optical zoom. This is limited to 3x on the Xiaomi 15.

It runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 OS.

The Xiaomi 15 Pro looks very similar to the base variant. It has a bigger 6.73-inch micro quad-curved screen with 2K resolution. The phone also has a bigger 6,100 mAh battery with the same 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.