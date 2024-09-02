Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro expected to launch soon; pricing and key specifications leaked

Xiaomi is said to launch the 14T and 14T Pro as the successors of the Xiaomi 13T series. Though, there has been no official announcement about the launch if the Xiaomi 14T series yet, we have get many details about the device through leak reports.

Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and will run on Android 14, with the company’s HyperOS skin on top.

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro pricing leaked

According to a website called Dealabs, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro price in Europe will start from EUR 649 (around Rs 60,100) and EUR 649 (around Rs 60,100), respectively. The Xiaomi 14T will be available in 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option and the 14T Pro will come in12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage option.

The website has also revealed that the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Grey colour options .

Xiaomi 14T, Xiaomi 14T Pro Specifications (Leaked)

The website has also tipped the expected specification on the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. Both phones will likely feature with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600nits peak brightness, and support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi 14T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC and the Xiaomi 14T Pro will feature a Dimensity 9400 chipset , according to the leak report.

Just like its predecessors, the Xiaomi 14T series phones will be offered with a Leica-tuned triple camera setup. It will house a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2.6x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. On the front, both phones are tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are tipped to support Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 networks, respectively. Both phones could offer support for Bluetooth 5.4, as well as 5G and 4G LTE connectivity. They are also expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries, and the Pro model is said to offer support for 50W wireless charging. More details about these handsets are expected to be revealed ahead of their anticipated debut.