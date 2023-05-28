Xiaomi 14 Pro design leaks via render images, Curved Display with thin Bezels tipped

The Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch the Xiaomi 14 Pro as the successor to the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was announced during this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Though, Xiaomi has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of the Xiaomi 14 pro, a render of the smartphone has been leaked online.

The rendered images have revealed some of the design details of the rumoured phone. The phone was shown with a curved display with a hole punch cutout for a selfie camera along with narrow bezels on all sides. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a render of the rumoured Xiaomi 14 Pro that shows the front of the handset. The renders shows the upcoming model is similar in appearance to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. It hints that the phone will be equipped with curved edges and narrow bezels. The device seems to have a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

As for the other specifications, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that the device will come with a WLG High-Lens cameras and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and either 90W or 120W wired charging support.

The purported Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. To recall, the Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in India with a single variant and went on sale with a price tag of Rs 79,999 in March. It is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset houses a triple camera setup at the back that includes a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.