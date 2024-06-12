Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India, offers Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 14 Civi in India. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is India’s first quad-curve display with GG Victus 2. The device offers dual selfie camera and those are 32MP sensors.

Price, Variants and Sale date

The Xiaomi 14 Civi costs Rs 42,999 for base variant (8GB+256GB) while the top variant (12GB+512GB) costs Rs 47,999. There are some exciting bank offers for the buyers. Users get Rs 3000 discount with ICICI bank credit or debit card. On the other hand the exchange bonus on the smartphone is Rs 3000. Users can opt for EMI options if they want to get the device in monthly instalments. The device is available for pre-order on Flipkart, Mi.com and Xiaomi retail stores. Buyers can get a redmi Watch 3 Active if they pre-order the device. The pre-order is valid till 19th June, 2024. First date of the device will be on 20th June 2024 at 12 Noon.

Specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi is equipped with a 1.5K OLED 6.55”display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The peak brightness of the device is 3000 nits and it gets DC dimming and 2160Hz high frequency PWM. It is powered by the recently introduced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The device boots Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14 and is packed with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Powering the device will be a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company claims that the device can be charged 80 percent in fewer than 30 minutes. Xiaomi also claims that the battery will offer 1600 charge cycles.

The smartphone features a 50MP primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens and the other rear cameras are 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the device will be sporting dual 32MP front cameras.