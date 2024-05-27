Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch date confirmed for June 12, 2024

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its first Civi smartphone for the Indian market. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that the Xiaomi 14 Civi phone will be making its debut in the country on June 12, 2024.

Xiaomi has confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi is a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro that launched in China recently. It is confirmed to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, 67W fast charging, and more.

Xiaomi 14 Civi India launch date announced

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will launch under the flagship Xiaomi 14 lineup on June 12th. It is expected to be a more affordable variant. The announcement also confirms the smartphone’s moniker which is a different one for the Indian market.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the handset is indeed the Civi 4 Pro arriving here under a different moniker. The Xiaomi 14 Civi will compete with the likes of OnePlus 12R and iQOO 12.

There’s no word on the Xiaomi 14 Civi India pricing yet but for reference, the Civi 4 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (Rs 35,100 approx) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. We can expect the Xiaomi 14 Civi to cost around the same in India as well.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will likely be carrying the following key specifications.

Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to be equipped with a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will also likely be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It will be powered by the recently introduced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

The device will boot Xiaomi HyperOS with Android 14 and will be packed with up to 12GB of LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0. Powering the device will be a 4,700mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The device will feature a 50MP primary camera with a Leica Summilux lens at front and the other rear cameras available will be a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the device will be sporting dual 32MP front cameras.