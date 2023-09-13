Xiaomi 13T spotted again ahead of launch, Check some key specifications

The Xiaomi 13T series is expected to be launched this month and prior to its official launch the devices has been spotted on listings on Romania retailer eMAG. The key specifications and price of the smartphones has also been revealed by the retailer and this has been initially revealed by GSMArena.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be similar to the Redmi K60 Ultra and will offer a 6.67-inch display. The resolution of the smartphone is 1220 x 2712 pixels and it offers 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera we get 20MP front-facing camera that is fit in the punch-hole display. The dimensions of the smartphone are 162.2 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm while the weight is 200gms. Users get an optical fingerprint scanner for security purposes in the device.

When it comes to processor, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset will do the heavy lifting. It will be paired with a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The rear camer modeule will include 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto module and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. A 5000 mAh battery along with 120W fast charging is offered on the device. Other features include IP68 rating, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C etc. The 13T Pro costs RON 4,699 (approx. $1,015).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13T gets a 6.67-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the display will be same as the Pro variant. While the camera specs are same as the Pro variant, the only difference comes in the form of Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. The battery capacity is 5000mAh along with 67W charging speed.

The price of the Xiaomi 13T is RON 3,299 or $713 (approx.).