Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras launched: price, specifications

The Xiaomi 13 series including Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro phones finally arrived in China on Sunday. The series has been introduced as the successor to the Xiaomi 12 series launched last year.

The flagship smartphones from Xiaomi comes with the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 120Hz OLED display, MIUI 14, up to 120W fast charging support, and among other things.

Xiaomi 13 series sports Leica-branded cameras on the rear.

Let’s take a look at Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro prices, availability, and full specifications

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro prices, availability

Xiaomi 13 comes in three storage options such as 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB that are priced at CNY 3999 (around Rs 47,300), CNY 4299 (around Rs 51,000), CNY 4599 (around Rs 55,000), and CNY 4999 (around Rs 59,200), respectively. The phone will be available in Black, White, Wilderness Green, and Far Mountain Blue colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, has a starting price of CNY 4999 (around Rs 59,200) for the 8GB+128GB configuration and the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB storage variants carries a price tag of CNY 5399 (around Rs 64,000), CNY 5799 (around Rs 68,700), CNY 6299 (around. Rs 74,600), respectively.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 13

The Xiaomi 13 flaunts a massive 6.36-inch OLED display with punch-hole cutout, HDR10+ support along with resolution of 2400×1800 with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1900 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU for graphics, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin.

The vanilla model features a Leica triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32MP camera for selfies.

It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery unit and supports 67W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

The high-end Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3200×1440 resolution, HDR10+ support, and 1900 nits peak brightness.

The phone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with Adreno GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage that is not further expandable. It also runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin.

For photography, the Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica triple camera system that houses a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. There is a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, Hi-Res audio, X-axis linear motor, and a vapour chamber for heat dissipation.