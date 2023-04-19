Xiaomi 13 Ultra launched in China, offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 50MP quad camera setup

Smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship device Xiaomi- 13 Ultra in China. The smartphone offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K display and many more. However, we are unsure about its launch in India yet.

Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra packs a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED LPTO display that offers 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR 10+ resolution, P3 colour Gamut and Dolby Vision. The display gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection just like Xiaomi 13 Pro. In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is expected to be paired up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a 50MP quad rear camera setup. It includes 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 50MP telephoto camera (super-telephoto sensor), and another 50MP camera (3x optical zoom). The primary camera offers OIS too. The front camera of the device is a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to battery, the device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and gets support for 90W fast charging. Other important features of the smartphone include in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, IR Blaster, IP68 rating, stereo speakers, NFC and much more.

Colour and Configuration

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Ultra will be available in Black, Olive Green, and White. It is available in 12/256GB, 16/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations.

Price

The 12/256GB variant costs CNY 5,999 (€795, INR 71,500 approx) while 16/512GB variant costs CNY 6,499 (€860, INR 77,500 approx). The top variant i.e 16GB/1TB costs CNY 7,299 (€970, INR 87,000 approx). The smartphone will be available from April 21.

