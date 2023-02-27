Xiaomi 13 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 debuts in India, Check price

Xiaomi has unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone under the Xiaomi 13 series in India. The series comprises the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite smartphones. Though, the Xiaomi 13 series was launched globally. Only the Xiaomi 13 Pro came to the Indian market.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro version is launched as a successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was launched in India in 2022. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 120W fast charging support. The smartphone also has Leica’s Floating Lens element along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

Check its price in India, specifications, and other details.

Xiaomi 13 Pro price, availability

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will reveal the price and availability of the Xiaomi 13 Pro in India on February 28. It will be available for sale on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform, Amazon. It is introduced in two colour options – Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are introduced at EUR 999 (around Rs 87,585) and EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1,13,887), respectively. The Xiaomi 13 Lite price starts at EUR 499 (around Rs 43,748).

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G sports a premium design and has an ultra-slim body. It has a metal frame and a glass sandwich design along with a bezel-less display.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision support. It runs MIUI 14 based on android 13. It has LiquidCool Technology (Super big VC + Multi-layer graphite sheets). It is IP68 rated for splash, water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the device carries the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom, and Leica’s Floating Lens element along with a 50MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. For selfies and videos, it has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Connectivity features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro includes 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G support, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, and more.